Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday gave approval for the training courses of the prisoners in prisons in the ten districts of Punjab under the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

In a statement, by TEVTA Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that duration of the courses has also been increased up to six months.

He said that the objective of imparting this training is to make them more useful citizens of the society.

He said that courses include electrician, carpentry, beautician training, tailoring, welding, plumbing, machine embroidery, computer training, fashion designing, hand embroidery and industrial stitching.

He said that the technical projects will held in jail camps of Lahore, Laeea, Okara, Pakpatan Sharif, Toba take Singh, Sargodha and Kasur.