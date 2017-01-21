BAJAUR AGENCY - Bajaur Agency remained in the grip of cold wave due to heavy snow fall.

Local people told on Friday that heavy snowfall was reported in the hilly areas in Mamond, Salarzai, Chamarkand, Nawagai and Barang tehisl which turned the weather more chilly. They further told that they did not see such a snowfall in the past. Majority of people living in hilly and mountains areas are in a very difficult situation due to shortage of foods and others essential items.

The people said that almost all areas of the agency particularly the mountainous and border localities have been out of electricity since along owing to the technical faults in several transmission lines.

The residents also complained about the shortage of liquid petroleum gas in their areas for the past several days. Following increasing cold in the agency, the business of chapli kebabs, fish, and sajji has witnessed significant improvement in the agency during the last several days.