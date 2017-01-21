NOORPUR THAL - The teaching staff of Govt Degree College for Boys Noorpur Thal arranged a farewell party in honour of the college principal Malik Habib Ullah Saggu who is going to retire from the service this month.

According to the college source, the staff showered the college principal with praise for his noble educational services for the tehsil.

On the other hand, Govt Degree College for Girls principal Shaheen and other teaching staff also arranged a farewell luncheon in his honour. Speaking on the occasion, Ms Shaheen paid a rich tribute to Prof Malik Habib Ullah for the educational services he rendered to pull children of the tehsil out of educational backwardness.

Prof Habibullah advised the teachers to work with dedication and honesty to provide better future architects to the country.