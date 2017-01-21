SARGODHA-A team of the Health Department raided a hotel allegedly owned an ex-councillor and seized a huge quantity of spurious medicines here the other day.

According to official sources, the team led by Drug Inspector Junaid Qaiser, raided the hotel owned by former councillor Azam Bhai on Zaidi Road and seized a huge quantity of spurious medicines. On the occasion, Azam Bhai offered resistance and threatened the team members with dire consequences.

On information, Price Magistrate Raja Liaquat Hayat rushed to the spot and sealed the hotel. Police also have launched investigation into the matter.

Report sought



SARGODHA-Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal sought report about the alleged negligence committed during anti-polio drive in tehsil Kotmomin. Earlier, the local health authorities made tall claims to achieve 100 percent coverage of children vaccination. However, investigation unveiled the negligence of the health officials in conducting the drive in tehsil Kotmoman. The DC ordered stern action against the negligent officials.