SHEIKHUPURA-Dacoits took away cash and other valuables in two separate hits here the other day. According to police, a dozen of armed men barged into a fabric factory on Faisalabad Road near Kharianwala after holding six security guards hostage. The dacoits decamped with cash and other valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees. The Bhiki Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of factory manager Capt (r) Abbas and started investigation. In another incident, unidentified thieves stole medicines, garments and other items worth Rs0.6 million from nine different shops on Sargodha Road near Children Complex.

Later, the shopkeepers - Shahid, Jamil, Majeed, Ghulam Hussain, Manzoor Mughal and others protested against the police failure to maintain law and order and demanded the high ups to take immediate action against the culprits. The Saddr Police launched investigation.

Govt urged to reduce minorities' woes

SADQIABAD- PML-N minority leader Kanji Ram called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during his visit to Katas Raj and informed him about the minorities' problems.

Sharing details of his meeting with the local media, Mr Ram said that he informed the prime minister about the miserable condition of the minorities' religious places being run by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). He demanded the premier to hand over these places - temples, churches and gurdawaras - to the respective minority communities so that they could enjoy more freedom in performing their rituals.

On the occasion, he also praised the effective steps taken by the government to protect the minorities rights, saying the non-Muslims are satisfied with the government's performance.

He said that the PML-N government is utilising all available resources for bringing basic necessities of life to the minorities' access.