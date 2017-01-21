HAFIZABAD-Cultivators of the district have expressed their resentment over the withdrawal of subsidy on fertilisers’ prices.

They called upon the government to restore the subsidy to get better food production. Scores of cultivators’ associations pointed out that due to unrealistic policies of the government, the cultivators were forced to sell their food grains at cheaper rates and withdrawal of subsidy on the chemical fertilisers would further create problems for them. They demanded restoration of subsidy on fertilisers to relieve them from further difficulties.

DFID FOCUSES ON HEALTHCARE: A sum of Rs20 million has been provided by the Department for International Development (DFID) for improving the healthcare, an official said.

With the sum, integrated ambulance system and geographic information system would be launched, Provincial Team Leader of S&G Programme Syed Shoaib Bukhari said.

He said that tele-medicine project would also be launched which would facilitate the patients to contact the doctors for diagnosing and prescription of their ailments while sitting in their homes in remote areas. While discussing the ongoing projects with the DC Muhammad Ali Randhawa, he appreciated the targets so far achieved in transporting the pregnant women to hospitals, real time monitoring and punctuality by the doctors and paramedical staff in the hospitals.

The team leader further said that training programme for financial discipline in the departments also achieved encouraging results. The DC assured him that all out efforts were being made for the welfare of the masses with the coordination of DFID, which has already shown encouraging results in health, education and other social welfare departments.