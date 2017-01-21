FAISALABAD-Business community is contributing 60 percent towards the totally tax revenue but the taxpayers and tax-collectors are always at daggers drawn due to the procedural discrepancies, said the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

He appreciated the efforts of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Secretariat in resolving these differences within minimum possible time and without adding any financial burden on the complainants.

He further said that during 2016 the local FTO office received total 102 complaints, out of which 91 have been disposed off. He said that it is a great achievement and we appreciate the advisors of the local FTO office. He said that FTO secretariat should also take measures for the immediate clearance of pending refund claims which is main cause of concern for the industrialist as well as exporters. He also appreciated the cooperation of the in charge FTO office Haji Ahmad and hoped that cooperation between FCCI and the local office of FTO will be further strengthened in the near future.

Meanwhile, the FTO Secretariat director general claimed that it is trying its best to promote tax culture by facilitating the taxpayers and creating confidence in the new and potential taxpayers.

Mr Irshad Sheikh was addressing an awareness session regarding FTO in Faisalabad. He said the patriotic business community is fully aware of its genuine tax liabilities. Similarly, the FTO secretariat is also trying to bridge the difference between the taxpayers and tax-collectors with efficient redressal system of complaints.

He said that taxpayers could approach the FTO Secretariat in case of any maladministration by income tax or sales tax officials. He assured that these complaints would immediately be resolved and FTO Secretariat will also take measures to avoid any recurrence of such complaints in the future.

Moreover, the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) chief said that the problems of Faisalabad-based industrialists and public were being ignored by the authorities only due to its paltry representation in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Thus, he added that four more trade associations will be established to ensure enhanced representation of the business community in the FPCCI.

FCCI Senior Vice President FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam said that it was aimed to resolving their specific problems at the local national level. Addressing a joint meeting of three different standing committees including liaison with FPCCI, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) here today, he said that Faisalabad is second city in revenue generation after Karachi. It is also the hub of textile sector but its issues were ignored by the concerned authorities only due to its paltry representation in the FPCCI.

He said, “We must organise the traders representing trade sector on modern scientific lines. In this connection, confectionary, old spare parts, electronics and home appliances associations would be established at the national level with minimum membership of 150 each. We want to ensure effective representation of Faisalabad in all forums so that the problems of Faisalabad based traders could be resolved effectively.”

He further said that next meeting of the standing committee will be held within a couple of days to review its performance in addition to finalisation of the future line of action. The meeting also discussed the problems relating to FDA and PRA. The meeting was also attended by Chaudhary Muhammad Boota, Chaudhary Muhammad Asghar, Habibur Rehman Gill and Chaudhry Nawaz.