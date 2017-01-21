MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The government is utilising all available resources to provide the public with basic necessities of life, Punjab Minister for Women Development Hameeda Waheeduddin said.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of new office bearers of the Property Dealers Association (PDA) here, she said that the government has spent millions of rupees on different development schemes across the district. She said that new roads, linking farms to the markets, have been constructed to provide better transportation facilities to the farmers. She said that the government has also built new blocks at the educational and health institutions to accommodate the increasing number of students and patients. The schools in rural areas have been provided electricity and furniture, she said, adding that the hospitals and basic health units across the district have also been equipped with modern equipment. She advised the PDA office bearers to work with dedication and discharge their duty with honesty.

Earlier, Hamida Waheeduddin administered oath to the PDA new office bearers. She also awarded gold medals and prizes to representatives of different NGOs operating across the district for their brilliant work.

District Council chairman Ghulam Hussain Bosal and Municipal Committee chairman Haji Nasir Mehmood were also present on the occasion.