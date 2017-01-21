SADIQABAD: Heaps of garbage, piled up along the walls of THQ Hospital, has become a public nuisance as besides pedestrians, the stink emits from the trash is a constant annoyance for the patients. During a survey conducted by this correspondent, residents of the area including Sajjad, Farooq Ahmed, Abdul Hadi, Abdul Rasheed, Ghulam Murtaza and Fazal Karim said that due to the alleged negligence of the TMA officials, heaps of garbage have been piled up along the wall of the THQ Hospital



They said that the trash is not only a hurdle in the way of pedestrians, motorists and hospital visitors, but the obnoxious smell has made the patients' days and nights miserable. Moreover, the trash near the hospital is also a serious threat to the patients' health, they pointed out.

They demanded the Bahawalpur Commissioner and RY Khan Deputy Commissioner to take notice of the negligence and ordered the officials concerned to remove the garbage as soon as possible.