AHMEDPUR EAST-The government has granted Rs12 million for the purchase of medicines for THQ Hospital Ahmedpur East.

THQ Hospital MS Dr Aurangzeb Malik informed at a meeting of Health Council here the other day. The meeting was chaired by Health Council chairman AC Abdul Rauf Mehr.

The MS said that the hospital will receive a total of Rs19 million this year for the purchase of medicines. At the meeting, the health council members reviewed the ongoing development projects at the hospital. They also approved the establishment of waiting rooms for patients equipped with air-conditioners and heaters. It was also decided to allocate 10 percent of medicines' funds for emergency ward.

Addressing the meeting, MPA Qazi Adnan Farid said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is committed to introduce revolutionary reforms in the education and health sectors and huge funds have been allocated for the purpose. He expressed his optimism that the hospital will soon be transformed into a state-of-the-art institution.

AC Abdul Rauf Mehr assured the hospital administration of his support, saying the administration will spare no effort to provide patients with health facilities at the hospital.

CONDOLENCE REFERENCE: Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi condoled the death of Qamar Rasheed Misson with his elder brother Mazhar Rasheed Misson. Qamar Rasheed died of cardiac arrest here the other day.

Nawab Abbasi expressed his grief over sad demise of the departed soul and prayed for his rest in eternal peace.