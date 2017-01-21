HAFIZABAD-Local citizens particularly several religious organisations have expressed resentment over a singing and dancing function arranged in a private college on Gujranwala Road.

They called upon the administration to take serious action against the college principal for spreading vulgarity and obscenity in the college.

Meanwhile, police arrested two students outside the same college on the charge of making hullabaloo by taking liquor and resorting to aerial firing outside the college when the singing and dancing function was going on in the college.

BODY FELICITATED: Supremacy of law and provision of justice are prerequisite for peace and economic development, DC Muhammad Ali Randhawa said here.

While congratulating the news-elected office bearers of DBA Hafizabad he said that role of lawyers was always commendable for the protection of human rights and social values. He stressed the need for further improvement to facilitate the lives of a common man.

He further said that lawyers of the district always coordinated with the district administration and hoped that they would ensure the traditional cooperation with the administration for mitigating the suffering of the masses and their betterment. The newly elected President Muhammad Shoaib Bhatti and General Secretary Rana Muhammad Mudassar thanked the DC for his noble gesture and assured that they would extend their cooperation with the district administration and judiciary for resolving the problems of a common man.

CASE FILED: Musawar Ali Shah Monitoring Assistant of Primary School was booked by the Pindi Bhattian police on the charge of enticing and harassing a lady teacher of Govt. Girls Primary School Maccho Nikka. The case has been registered on the written application of the teacher, Musawar Ali Shah during his visit to the school allegedly induced, enticed and harassed her.