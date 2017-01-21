Islamabad:- Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday held out a categorical assurance to the Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Abdullah Marzouk Al-Zahrani, that Pakistan Army holds the defence of the kingdom at par with its own. According to the ISPR, the COAS stated this, while talking to the KSA ambassador who called on him at the GHQ Rawalpindi. “Issues of bilateral relations including defence and training cooperation remained focus of the discussion during the meeting,” the ISPR added.–Staff Reporter