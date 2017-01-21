ISLAMABAD - A joint parliamentary committee Friday unanimously approved a resolution asking the World Bank to immediately constitute Court of Arbitration, without further delay, on the issue of India’s ongoing construction of Kishanganga and Ratle Hydro Electric Plants.

A special joint meeting of the Standing Committees of Foreign Affairs and Water and Power Resolution further asked the World Bank: “Till the World Bank constitutes the court of Arbitration it must demand India to immediately halt the ongoing construction of Ratle Dam till the issue is resolved”.

The special meeting was Co-Chaired by MNAs Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and Muhammad Arshad Khan Leghari, who are the chairmen of their respective NA Standing Committees.

Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Secretary Water and Power Mohammad Younus Dagha and Special Invitee/Expert on International Treaties Ahmer Bilal Sofi briefed the standing committees on Foreign Affairs and Water and Power on a common agenda titled “Indian threat to Indus Water Treaty and to chart out a course of action for Pakistan”.

Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that the IWT was a matter of life and death for Pakistan. He said that the World Bank is not a decision maker but can work as a facilitator in holding talks between both the countries if a party was violating the treaty. The Bank was not guarantor of IWT signed in 1960 between Indian and Pakistan. It just brokered and facilitated negotiations between the two countries.

Calling Pakistan stand on the treaty a very just one, Chaudhry said that India is endangering the treaty. “We will not allow India to violate this treaty. We also expect from World Bank and International Court to safeguard this treaty,” he added.

Ahmer Bilal Sofi while highlighted overall water disputes among the states in different parts of the world and particularly on IWT with different legal dimensions and available options and recommendations for Pakistan. He said that the time, the treaty was finalised between India and Pakistan in 1960, the international law was different than of now. Pakistan is not the only country facing such a situation, he added.

“There is different point of views if you look into this matter with the eye of an engineer and security analyst. An engineer will tell that construction of dams was not a violation of the treaty unless India keeps releasing water according to the agreement and not stops it. While a security expert will say that by building these dams India will become in a strategically strong position, Sofi maintained. Sofi advised that the standing committee on foreign affairs should write to Indian Lok Sabha, Human Rights Council and World Bank regarding this issue.

Secretary Water and Power said that under the Indus Water Treaty, on the western rivers India can stock water to a certain limit. He said that government has decided to start work on Diamer-Bhasha Dam from its own resources. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the chances of confrontation with India on the water resources is increasing and at a time it would reach such a position that everybody will forget the Kashmir issue.

Mehmood Khan Achakzai said: “why we always see the solution of our water crisis in the construction of Kalabagh Dam”. Pakistan should not touch the controversial issue of Kalabagh Dam and instead build other small and big reservoirs. Achakzai said: “We have no treaty with Afghanistan on rivers that flowing into Pakistan.” He also said that Pakistan should resolve water issues with India and Afghanistan on permanent basis. These committees unanimously approved a draft resolution that states,

1- It must in accordance with its responsibilities under the IWT, without further delay constitute the Court of Arbitration to adjudicate issues raised by Pakistan against India’s ongoing construction of KG and Ratle Hydro Electric plants.

2- Till the World Bank constitutes the Court of Arbitration, it must demand India an immediate halt to ongoing construction of Ratle Dam till the issue is resolved.

The meeting was attended by Sahibzada Muhammad Nazeer Sultan, Mian Najeebuddin Awaisi, Muhammad Khan Daha, Tahmina Daultana, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Dr Nafisa Shah, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari, Dr Muhammad Farooq Sattar, Ghous Bux Khan Maher, Naeema Kishwar Khan, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Senior Officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Water & Power.