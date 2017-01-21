ISLAMABAD: The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that Muslims are facing oppressions in occupied Kashmir, Palestine, Myanmar and others regions of the world.

He said that Muslims were being harassed in the United States and Europe in the name of terrorism and extremism.

Addressing a reception hosted by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) AJK chief Abdul Rashid Turabi in honor of Secretary General of World Muslim League Dr Mohammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Sardar Masood Khan said that Islam had no link with terrorism and extremism and it was a religion of peace.

He further said that India was trying to equate Kashmir liberation movement with terrorism and trying to defame the struggle for right to self determination. He welcomed Secretary General World Muslim League Dr Mohammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa for visiting Pakistan.

He said that his visit to Pakistan was a proof of his love with the people of Pakistan and Kashmir. He further added that world Muslim League has always supported Kashmir cause and heighted it.

The AJK president said that India was involved in genocide of Kashmir and it had martyred over 500,000 Kashmiris. He urged the international community and the United Nations (UN) to fulfill their responsibilities in resolving the Kashmir dispute. He also thanked people and government of Saudi Arabia for supporting Pakistan in every difficult time.

Meanwhile, former Secretary Law in AJK government and Chief Executive Kashmir Link Syed Akram Shah also called on AJK President.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Masood Khan said that it was his top priority to expedite his effort for the resolution of Kashmir issue. He said that media was playing good role in highlighting Kashmir Liberation Movement especially after the martyrdom of young Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani by Indian forces.