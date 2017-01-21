ISLAMABAD - A new website of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was launched on Friday to ensure easy access to information on the various initiatives being run under the project.

Irfan Siddiqui, special adviser to the prime minister launched the new website as chief guest of the event.

The new website would provide robust information on the various initiatives of the BISP and will result in better understanding of the programme.

Siddiqui, recommended the BISP for its services to the most vulnerable segment of the society and high standards of transparency. He told the BISP staff that the BISP’s performance was being appreciated in the highest power corridors of the country.

He appreciated the BISP for making all impact evaluation reports on the programme available online and stated that this new website with enhanced features would help general public in benefiting from richer online content and provide valuable feedback.

The redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information on cash transfer, National Socio-Economic Registry, Waseela-e-Taleem (WeT) and e-commerce. These newly added features offer more comprehensive understanding of the BISP.

The new website has improved functionality, enhanced rich content and is user friendly. The dynamic access to the database makes the website more informative. The website has been especially optimised for use on mobile phones and is linked with Google maps.

The new website goes live today with the same address www.bisp.gov.pk.

“We believe in ‘right to information’ as each and every detail is present on the website for public scrutiny and valuable feedback,” stated by BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon at the launch of the new BISP website.

A hi-tech app designed by the BISP in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has also been linked with the website for continuous monitoring of attendance compliance of more than 1.3 million children enrolled in primary schools under WeT. The app is supplemented with GPS that will update the attendance status online making the attendance compliance easy and transparent for the BISP.

Later, BISP chairperson attended the meeting of Functional Committee of the Senate on problems of less-developed areas. During the meeting, she stated that special attention was being paid to the far-flung areas in all the initiatives of the BISP.

She reiterated that she herself was monitoring the re-survey for NSER update in Balochistan and the FATA as those areas were neglected in the previous survey of 2010-2011 under the last government. Moreover, the progress of WeT and disbursement of payments to beneficiaries in these areas is personally supervised by her.