ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that no one could win a court case based on “false and baseless allegations”.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court after the Panama case hearing, she said that there was no contradiction in prime minister’s speeches, he made in the Parliament and during his address to the nation about the Panama leaks issue. She said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Jamaat-e-Islami were blaming the PM of money-lauding and tax evasion but they could not produce a solid documentary evidence before the court in this regard. The minister said that Nawaz Sharif always demonstrated dignity and nobility in politics, but “the PTI was pursuing the politics of indecency and allegations:.

She said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was a “civilized party” and like its (PTI) leader, Sharif never uses derogatory language against anyone. She said that “the PML-N meetings are held in very civilized atmosphere and no indecent language is ever used”.

The minister said that the Panama Papers did not mention the name of the prime minister. She said that while filing the petition, the PTI chief levelled allegations of money laundering, tax evasion and plunder of national wealth but now his counsel was focussing on the prime minister’s speeches.

MARRIYUM GRIEVED OVER LOSS OF LIVES IN CYLINDER BLAST: APP adds: Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the sad and unfortunate incident in PWD Society early Friday morning leaving three persons dead.

She expressed her heartfelt condolence over the demise of the wife and daughter of Information group officer Laiq Bajwa in the accident.

The minister directed the authorities concerned for provision of best medical treatment to the injured, Laiq Bajwa and other injured and asked the Ministry of IB&NH to facilitate the family of the injured officer. She also prayed for early recovery of Laiq Bajwa.