TOBA TEK SINGH-Lost in the world about nine months ago, a 15-year-old orphan girl has been on tenterhooks here at Darul Aman to meet her family. The girl was found in Pirmahal and was sent to Darul Aman in light of the verdict given by a local family court on April 13 last year.

Talking to media, Darul Aman In-charge Rai Abdul Shakoor said that Madeeha was sent to the shelter house on April 13, 2016 in light of the verdict given by a local family court. He said that two persons - Nawaz and Anwar - of Chak 728/GB found her in Pirmahal and took her to the Pirmahal Police. The police produced her in a family court where the civil judge ordered to send her to Darul Aman until her parents are found.

According to Madeeha, her father Suleman had died and her mother’s name was Soni Pari. She, however, showed ignorance about name of her mother's village which, she said, located somewhere in Gujranwala district. She told that she started working at young age as a maid, at the house of Mani Bhai in Gujranwala Cantonment where all the family members were very kind to her.

She told that 10 months ago, her aunt came to Mani Bhai's house and quarrelled with him over some issue. She also brought her back but left her at a house in Faisalabad (locality unknown to her) as maid. She said that the house owners often subjected her to severe beating at which she left the house after few weeks. On the way, she came across a rickshaw driver who offered her to take her to Gujranwala. He took her to a bus stand where he parked the rickshaw and boarded a bus along with her which took them to an unknown place. She said that rickshaw driver dropped her to a barber shop and asked her to sit there. The people there inquired about her and informed that she was in Pirmahal.

In the meanwhile, the rickshaw driver along with a man showed up in a car. Both asked her to accompany them but she started crying. As a result, a large number of people gathered there at which both had to flee. The girl then was handed over to the police where from she reached the shelter house.

The girl remembers Mani Bhai's family and wants to go back to his house.

The Darul Aman In-charge said that he tried his best to find her mother's and Mani Bhai's house addresses in Gujranwala but in vain.