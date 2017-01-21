Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan has achieved the global recognition due to its fast growing economy.

Addressing the business community at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in Karachi, he said the country has now become the 5th emerging market in the world.

He said it is a matter of satisfaction that Pakistan Stock Exchange is making new records with every passing day.

The Finance Minister hoped that the country would soon overcome the energy crisis with the completion of ongoing power projects.

The Minister said there should be no politics on economic affairs.

He regretted that some politicians are criticising government's economic policies without any solid base and information.

Ishaq Dar particularly referred to some recent political statements about the national debt.

He said he would soon release a comprehensive information on the subject to clarify the position.