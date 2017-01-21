ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Saturday, talking to the Ambassador of United States to Pakistan David Hale, said that government of Pakistan looked forward to working with the new Trump administration for further strengthening bilateral, strategic and economic cooperation.

The finance minister and Ambassador Hale discussed matters of bilateral interest particularly trade and economic relations.

Ishaq Dar expressed his best wishes on the swearing in of Donald Trump as new President of the United States

Ambassador Hale said, “The US values its longstanding ties with Pakistan and considers Pakistan an important partner.”

The finance minister stated that there was considerable untapped potential to increase bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and the US.

Ishaq Dar said, “After having achieved macroeconomic stability, the government is now focused on achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth and would welcome foreign investments for this purpose.”

He urged the US Ambassador to encourage US investors to capitalise on the investment opportunities in Pakistan. Senior officials of the finance ministry also attended the meeting.