Pakistan has condoled to the Government and brotherly people of Iran over the tragic loss of precious lives in the fire incident in a shopping plaza in Tehran.

In a statement Foreign Office spokesperson said the Government and the people of Pakistan offer their heartfelt condolences to the Government and brotherly people of Iran over the tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in a shopping plaza in Tehran.

The spokesperson said our hearts go out for the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in the tragic incident.