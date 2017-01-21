KARACHI - Police investigators remain clueless about the culprits who raped a minor girl and later threw her in a garbage yard near Korangi Crossing on Thursday.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had taken notice of the incident and directed Sindh Police Inspector General (IG) Allah Dino Khowaja to submit a report on the incident.

Police have started an investigation and taken five suspects into custody, but have failed to make any headway so far.

The police team headed by East Zone DIG Arif Hanif and Investigations SP Malik Sarwar Altaf visited the hospital and inquired after the rape victim, who is unable to record her statement so far. DIG Hanif told newsmen at the hospital that an investigation was underway and the culprits would be arrested soon. He said that condition of the victim girl was improving and she would be able to record her statement and identify the culprits soon.

Police officials said that girl’s statement would be recorded once she recovers from trauma. They said that girl’s health was more important than police investigations.

The girl, a resident of Korangi No.15, went missing on Thursday morning at around 9am when she left home as per routine. Her father is a labourer by profession who has three more children. The family hails from Larkana.

Police said the family started a search for her when she did not return home by evening. As the media highlighted the story of a girl found in garbage year near Korangi Crossing, the family came to know about the incident and rushed to the hospital.

Police believe the victim was abducted and raped and then thrown into a stream in Korangi on Thursday. Police said that culprits had tortured her and slashed her neck with the intent to kill her, but she survived because she was rushed to hospital in time. She is under treatment at Civil Hospital, Karachi.

The police on the other hand launched a crackdown and arrested nearly a dozen suspects in Ibrahim Hyderi and Korangi. One of the suspects is said to be a neighbour of the victim. Police investigators have collected samples for DNA profiling of the girl.

Investigation officer Rana Munir said that DNA profiling would be helpful in find the culprit.

A minor girl, who was raped, has regained consciousness at the medical intensive care unit of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Trauma Centre.

According to hospital spokesperson Dr Amir Raza Abedi, the five to six years old girl is now in a stable condition. However, he said, “We are not allowing anyone to meet her till her complete recovery.”

Four bullet-riddled bodies found in Malir: Police on Friday found four bullet-riddled bodies in the limits of Malir District Police. The bodies were found in the bushes on Link Road, Steel Town. Police rushed to the scene when they were informed by the locals about the bodies. They shifted the bodies to the morgue for identification after medico-legal formalities were completed at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

SSP Rao Anwar said that all four victims were blindfolded and shot in the head point-blank. The culprits had shot the victims somewhere else as no bullet shells or blood spots were found at the crime scene. He said that victims had no torture marks on their bodies. They were killed at an undisclosed location and later their bodies were dumped at the abandoned place.

Three of the deceased had long beards whereas the fourth had an artificial leg. Police have registered a case against unidentified persons after recovery of bodies of the victims aged between 35 and 40 and started investigations. It is worth mentioning here that outskirts of the Malir District are being used to dump bodies of militants and political activists and those killed in suspected police encounters for the last many years.

OVER A DOZEN SUSPECTS ARRESTED: Law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over a dozen suspects in raids and operations carried out in different localities here on Friday.

According to details, the Rangers claimed to have arrested at least seven suspects in various raids carried out in different areas, including Gizri, Baldia and Saeedabad.

The Rangers also recovered weapons from the suspects and shifted them to unknown locations for investigation.

On the other side, the Rangers cordoned off the Urdu Bazaar locality of the downtown and arrested two suspects. Similarly, police personnel in plainclothes cordoned off the Pink Residency, Sector VIII, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and took away at least eleven suspects. Families of the suspects said that some of the personnel were in uniform while most of them were in plainclothes when they raided various houses of the society and took away the suspects.

Family of Mirza Jahangir Baig, a civil engineer, told The Nation that police or any other agency had yet to declare the arrest of all 11 residents of the society. Families said that most of the people picked up by the police were not associated with any political or religious organisations. They said that no agency was available to give any reason for the arrest of all 11 persons.

[