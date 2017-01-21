FAISALABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that it is difficult to be in opposition in Punjab due to the dictatorship of PML-N leadership. At a breakfast organised in his honour, the party workers met with him one on one. He also met with a worker on wheelchair namely Younas Anjam, a resident of Jaranwala Road Dhudiwala. Meanwhile, strict security arrangements were made.