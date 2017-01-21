ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday denied any secret agreement with the ruling PML-N to go soft over Panama Leaks.

Information Secretary PTI Naeemul Haq denied report of any such agreement between the PTI and ruling PML-N. PTI would continue to raise its voice against the alleged corrupt practices of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said in a statement.

Naeemul Haq said that the whole nation now stood by Imran Khan after he raised the issue of Panama Leaks. He alleged that ruling PML-N had introduced the trend of allegations, accusations and blackmailing.

"We will neither withdraw from our stance over Panama Leaks issue nor go soft on the Prime Minister in this connection," he said. He said that no compromise would be made with those who have looted the national wealth of worth millions and as a result people are facing deprivations and poverty, he added. He said that PTI would not comprise with the government that had disseminated false story over the report of BBC on the off-shore wealth of the Sharif family.