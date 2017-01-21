LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has sought disqualification of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif by filing a reference against him with Punjab Assembly Speaker.

The PTI leaders think that Shehbaz Sharif was no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ in terms of article 62 of the Constitution.

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rashid on Friday submitted the reference in the office of Secretary Assembly as Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal had left the office by that time. The speaker has been requested to forward it to the Election Commission of Pakistan for further action.

The PTI has taken the plea that in the light of the decisions of the Lahore High Court and the London court, it has been proved that the chief minister had acted in violation of article 62 of the Constitution.

Rashid said that Lahore High Court in its judgment on October 10, 2016 had declared the relocation of Ittefaq and Chaudhry Sugar Mills to south Punjab illegal because these mills were set up in the cotton-growing areas despite an official ban.

The PTI reference also contains a reference of London court decision of March 16, 1999, declaring Shehbaz Sharif a defaulter of around 18 million US dollars. It also mentions Shehbaz Sharif’s alleged role in detachment of Park Lane flats and Al-Taufique and Hudaibia Paper Mills cases involving money laundering to the tune of around 18 million dollars in February 2002.

The PTI will soon be filing a petition in the Lahore High Court to get Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif disqualified as Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal is less likely to send the reference to the ECO.

Rashid had announced the other day that if the speaker did not send the reference to the ECP, the PTI will file a petition in the LHC to seek justice. Noted lawyer Babar Awan has already prepared the petition for submission in the court, sources in the PTI said.