SIALKOT-Pakistan Rangers Punjab Director General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan visited forward areas along the Sialkot working boundary and directed the troops any ceasefire violation by India be responded aggressively.

After assuming the command on January 14, the DG paid the visit and appreciated the high morale and state of preparedness of the valiant soldiers of Punjab Rangers, who are selflessly contributing towards safer and peaceful Pakistan. While interacting with officers and soldiers, he emphasised that all efforts be directed to guard the borders.

He also reiterated that Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) is prepared/ready to give its best towards fulfilment of its sacred responsibility. Sector Commander Brigadier Amjad Hussain received the DG upon his arrival at Sialkot. The DG was given briefing on operational, security and training aspects.

PROJECT IN A DOLDRUMS: The project of "Great Wall of Sialkot" at Allama Iqbal Chowk is in the doldrums due to the funds paucity and slackness of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) for one and a half years. Sialkot TMA had started the project with the funds donated by the local philanthropists. It had not allocated even a single penny from its local government's funds for this project.

The 300 feet long "Great Wall of Sialkot" was to be established to pay homage Great Poet-Philosopher Allama Iqbal.

The wall had to reflect the Sialkot's historical perspective, culture, heritage and its global industrial significance, so officials added. The murals of Allama Iqbal's poetry and art would be displayed on the great wall of Sialkot, which would be reflecting the imagination of Iqbal's poetry and philosophy, the administration officials said.

The administration officials said that the construction work of the project has been suspended since May 2016, due to some unknown reasons. Now, one and half years have passed but the project is still lying incomplete.

The renovation of Sialkot city's other important chowks has also been lying stopped by the district administration due to unknown reasons.

The local social, literary, business, political and educational circles have expressed grave concern over inordinate delay in the completion of the project. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure early completion of the project.