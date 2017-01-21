QUETTA - The presence of crippling polio virus in Balochistan is a matter of concern for all and sundry while the dream of the polio-free province will not be achieved until every child remains safe from it.

This was stated by Quetta Mayor Dr Kalimullah Kakar, World Health Organisation representative Dr Mukhtiar Bahoo and others, addressing a one-day seminar on “Role of local bodies in eradication of polio.”

The speakers said since the role of local bodies was very vital in gearing up efforts against eradication of polio from Balochistan, they must extend full cooperation with polio workers to save youth from the virus. They also appealed to the local representatives to persuade the parents who are against polio vaccination of their kids to save them from this crippling virus. They urged local leaders to remove misconception about polio virus in the society and create awareness among the people.

The speakers also resolved to prevent farmers from cultivating vegetables in Quetta with contaminated water, warning strict action would be taken against those doing so.

Dr Mukhtiar Bahoo, addressing the seminar, expressed concern over the presence of polio in Quetta and other districts of Balochistan. He underlined the need for maximum efforts to eradicate this virus not only from the province but also from the entire country.