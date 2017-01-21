SUKKUR - Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to support constitutional amendment providing for four-year term of assemblies and the governments.

Talking to media in Sukkur on Friday, he said the situation is moving in a direction where all the opposition parties could unite against the government.

He said the four demands of the PPP are for unity of the country and the present mass-contact campaign launched by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is meant for the acceptance of the demands. He said these are not demands of PPP but of the people of Pakistan and these are not against anyone.

He warned if the demands were not accepted the PPP would be forced to launch a political march. He said the second mass-contact march will be held from Rahimyar Khan to Multan.

Replying to a question, Khursheed Shah said new disclosures are being made every day in the Supreme Court during hearing of Panama Papers case. He said the Supreme Court is the highest institution to give its verdict over gifts issue.