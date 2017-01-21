The elections process of new vice-chairman of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has been completed and Sheikh Ahsan Bhoon from Asima Jahangir group has been elected as the new Vice-Chairman by securing 12 out of total 22 votes

Pakistan Bar Council Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali supervised the election for the position of Vice-Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council held on Saturday at the office of Supreme Court.

At least 22 voters exercised their right to vote in the vice-chairman election of Pakistan Bar Council. Sheikh Ahsan Bhoon affiliated with Asma Jahangir Group grabbed 12 votes out of total 22 and was elected as the new Vice-Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council. He defeated his rival Shoaib Shaheen of Hamid Khan Group who secured 10 votes.