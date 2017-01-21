SIALKOT-The heirs of the patient, who was allegedly tortured to death by a government hospital doctor and other staff the other day, staged a protest here to bring the perpetrators to task. Hundreds of the people from village Ghunsaarpur staged a protest demonstration in Sialkot in front of the Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot against the non-arrest of Dr Sajid Hussain in the murder case.

The protesting people were carrying banners and placards and chanting the anti-police slogans in this regard. They urged Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif to provide justice to the grieved family and ensure the early arrest of the accused including the doctor, security guard and a sweeper. They had allegedly killed patient Afzaal at surgical ward by torturing him and kicking him down from the stretcher. The patient who was suffering from appendix received serious injury in the neck and died on the spot.

The Rangpura police officials claimed that the accused doctor had got his pre-arrest bail by a local court in this murder case. Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail said that a high level inquiry into this nasty incident was conducted by a probing team led by ADCG Umer Chatta. The DC added that the accused would be brought to task. He added that the accused doctor had already been suspended in the murder case.

The police have registered had case (No.20/2017) on the report of victim Afzaal’s elder brother Ashfaq, a resident of Ghunsaarpur-Gandeywali. According to the FIR, Afzaal was feeling appendix pain and was taken to the surgical ward of Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Wednesday night.

His brother told the police that the patient was taken to the surgical ward on a stretcher for emergency medical treatment as his condition was critical due to the growing appendix pain.

The FIR revealed that on seeing the patient, the on duty doctor became angry and called the security guard and sweeper of the surgical ward and started thrashing, dragging and beating the patient and his heirs. The accused also threw down the patient. He fell down from the stretcher, got severe neck injury and died on the spot due to this severe head injury, the family alleged.