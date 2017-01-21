PESHAWAR - Peshawar district administration on Friday sealed two shops selling adulterated milk and arrested two persons.

Chemicals and sugarcane juice were being used to make the milk adulterated.

The raid was carried by Assistant Commissioner Imran Khan and Director Livestock Syed Masoom Ali Shah.

The milk was tested in laboratory where it was proved that the milk has been adulterated with chemicals.

A wholesale milk shop was also sealed in Tehkal Payan area and two persons including the manager were arrested by the police.

On Thursday, the district administration sealed a milk shop and arrested two persons. The Friday crackdown was part of the ongoing campaign against adulterated milk.