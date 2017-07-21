GUJRANWALA - The Sabzi Mandi Police booked two PML-N UCs chairmen on charges of extorting money while both the accused got their bails before arrest from a local court. The police registered the FIR on the application of Municipal Corporation sub-engineer Muhammad Gulzar. He alleged that two UCs chairmen - Asif Munir Goga and Sabir Butt came to his office on May 13 last and demanded Rs100,000 as extortion. Upon refusal, both the UCs chairmen started beating him besides using rough language. He alleged that they also snatched Rs35,000 from him. He claimed that the incident was also witnessed by some other officials present in his office. The Sabzi Mandi Police have launched further investigation.

On the other hand, both the UCs chairmen got their pre-arrest bails from the court of Additional District and Sessions judge Muhammad Khan till July 28.