OKARA-The 28-day long tussle between the bar and bench was resolved after the visit of a four-member committee formed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) as the strike was called by the judges and the lawyers here on Thursday.

The DBA and district judiciary were on high tension with strike by the DBA lawyers after the harsh words traded Advocate Ch Riazul Haq and Civil Judge Humera Muzaffar on June 22, 2017 during the hearing of a case in the court. The lawyers were on strike since then and some 7 days back the district judiciary also closed the fresh cases institution at the offices of the session and civil courts. Three civil judges also sent a reference to District & Sessions Judge Bedar Bakhat refusing to continue the hearing of the cases of Mr Haq Advocate. A few days back, the DBA’s 12-member committee along with DBA President Zahid Bukhari, Punjab bar council (PbBC) both members, LHCBA president Ch Zulifqar Ali and vice chairman of PbBC Malik Inayatullah Awan held a meeting with the registrar Khurshid Anwar Rizvi. After the meeting the LHC formed the four-member committee consisting of District & Session Judge Sahiwal Muhammad Amir Khan, Muhammad Akmal, LHCBA president and the PbBC vice president with the task to resolve the issue which resulted in the strike.

The committee arrived in Okara and inquired about the issue from the D&S J Bedar Bakhat, Advocate Riazul Haq, civil judge Humera Muzaffar, PbBC members Akhtar Hussain Bhatti, Syed Ali Riaz Kirmani, DBA president and Secretary Rai Iqrar Kharal.

In the retiring room of the D& SJ, the DBA former president and one of the DBA 12 members committee announced before the lawyers that the strike had been called off, the institution of fresh cases in the both offices was started and the references against Advocate Riazul Haq was withdrawn while all the civil cases in the court of Humera Muzaffer had also been withdrawn immediately.

However, Advocate Haq showed his reluctance to accept the resolution of the issue.he said that it was the temporary relief and he would decide his line of direction after the report submitted to the LHC by the committee. A big number of the DBA lawyers appreciated the role of the committee.