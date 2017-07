ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued show-cause notices to 68 employees for absconding themselves from their duty without prior leave application or permission.

According to media reports, the administration of CDA has launched a crackdown against its employees who have remained absent from the duty.

In the first phase of this crackdown launch, DG Admin Nadeem Akbar Malik has served show-cause notices to its 68 employees that remained absent from duty from July 3 to July 6.