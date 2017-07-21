MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that the AJK government has decided to establish a regulatory authority under the Education Department to discipline all the unbridled private-sector educational institutions across the state.

He was addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony hosted by AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) here the other day. The ceremony was held in honour of the toppers of the annual SSC (Matric) and HSSC (Intermediate) exams held in 2016. The students were awarded gold medals, cash prizes and certificates of appreciation.

The AJK premier said that the public sector schools and colleges in the state had reached the verge of destruction due to induction of incapable, non-qualified teaching staff on personal liking and disliking, nepotism and political affiliations during the PPP-led AJK government. He said that the incumbent government introduced a transparent selection system through the NTS (National Testing Service) for filling the vacant positions in the state-run educational institutions. “We have decided to get the state-run institutions rid of all sorts of menaces i.e. political influence or pressure, recommendation (Safarish) etc. and for the purpose, we have implemented strict principles of merit,” he claimed. He advised the students to utilise their energies to be bright future of the country.

Senior Minister of AJK Ch Tariq Farooq, Sports and Youth Minister Ch Saeed, AJK BISE Chairman Prof Zaheer Ahmed Ch, Secretary BISE Prof Shahid Munir Jiraal, Zia Ahmed Joshi and others also spoke on the occasion and felicitated the award / prize winning boys and girls students, their parents and teachers.