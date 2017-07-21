ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s security forces on Thursday claimed significant gain in the ongoing Operation Khyber-4 in Rajgal Valley, where 13 hardcore terrorists have been eliminated and six others injured so far.

The army troops, including personnel from the Special Services Group (SSG), have "cleared 90 square kilometres of area, while advancing from multiple directions", an ISPR statement said.

The army's bomb disposal teams have also successfully neutralised a number of IEDs that terrorists had hidden underground, while "terrorist hideouts have been destroyed in targeted strikes by Pakistan Air Force, army aviation and artillery", the statement said.

"During exchange of fire a soldier, Sepoy Abdul Jabbar, laid down his life for the motherland," it added.

The army had informed Afghan forces ahead of the launch of Khyber-4 operation in Rajgal to forestall the threat of Daesh from bordering Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. Pakistan is also fencing the border to prevent cross-border militant infiltration.

Incidents of terrorism in Pakistan have shown a significant drop over a three-year period (2014-2017). Since the launch of Raddul Fasaad earlier this year, army has carried out 46 major operations and over 9,000 intelligence-based operations.



