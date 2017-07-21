KARACHI - Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor has demanded the government of Sindh to ban mineral water in the province, till all citizens get clean drinking water.

Talking to a delegation here Thursday, he said the poor masses are getting sewerage-mixed water, while the rulers and elite class people drink bottled mineral water. He said till selling of this mineral water is banned and the rulers are forced to drink the contaminated tap water like ordinary citizens, the poor masses cannot get clean water to drink.

Expressing grave concern over a report of Sindh water commission that gutter-mixed and highly contaminated water is being supplied to the citizens for drinking purpose, he said it is another proof that the corrupt rulers of this province is least concerned towards the real life problems related to the poor people. He said Sindh province provides the largest revenue share to Pakistan, but still its citizens are even deprived of the basic facility of clean drinking water.

He said the fresh water lakes in Sindh have been dying, while the water of rivers, canals and underground reservoirs is highly contaminated due to ever-increasing pollution. He said the scam of so-called RO plants has already been exposed and many of these very steeply expensive plants are in non-working condition.

He said water filter plants in the cities like Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Dadu, Larkana, Shikarpur and Ghotki are not working properly, while water supply and sewerage lines have already mixed together in many cities and towns. He said in fact whole public health infrastructure in a pathetic shape in Sindh province.

He said the rulers are consuming expensive mineral water at the cost of taxpayers’ money while poor masses and their children are left to drink the gutter-mixed water and die of waterborne diseases.

Pasban leaders Sultan Khaskheli, Khalil Palari, Ameen Haideri, Sharif Gul and others were present.