GUJRANWALA-Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 25 different robbery hits across the district during past 48 hours.

According to police sources, bandits snatched Rs32,000 and two cellphones from Malik Abdullah in Wazirabad Saddr Police precicnts while at Wahndo, dacoits took away Rs67,000, gold ornaments and cellphones from Nafees and his family.

Similarly in Baghbanpura, swindlers deprived a woman of gold ornaments, cash and cellphones; in Ladhewala Warriach, robbers looted Rs25,000, two cellphones and gold ornaments from Akhlaq; in Sohdra, armed men snatched Rs75,000, a gold chain and two cellphones from Asim; three armed men entered the house of Ejaz and decamped with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables; in Wazirabad city, dacoits looted Rs26,000, gold ornaments and a cellphone from a woman; in Ladhewala, Bashir was deprived of a gold ring, Rs17,000 and cellphones at gunpoint; in Garjakh area, bandits snatched Rs42,000, two cellphones and a gold chain from Faisal; in Qila Didar Singh, dacoits took away Rs40,000, cellphones, a gold ring and laptop from Fariee; in Kamoke Saddr area, armed men snatched Rs50,000, two cellphones and a motorcycle from Ghulam Ghaus.

In the same way, Nabi Ahmed was robbed of Rs57,000, gold ornaments and cellphones at gunpoint in Emanabad; bandits snatched Rs30,000 and a cellphone from Ahmed Raza in Gujranwala Saddr police precincts; in Ahmed Nagar, armed men looted Rs40,000, three cellphones and gold ornaments from Ahsan Chattha; in Wahndo, robbers snatched Rs27,000, car and cellphones from Iftikhar; in Ladhewala, Asif was deprived of Rs9,000, a motorcycle and cellphones; in Wazirabad Saddr area, dacoits took away Rs25,000 and two cellphones from Shafi; in Ghakhar Mandi area, bandits snatched Rs32,000, gold ornaments and cellphones from Moazam; in Satellite Town Police precincts, robbers looted Rs11,000, two cellphones and a motorcycle from Fareed.

In various theft incidents, thieves stole cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the houses of Waseem, Naseem and Hamza while an applied for motorcycle of Haris was lifted from Kotwali area. Police registered cases against the accused and started investigation.