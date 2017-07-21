MIRPUR (AJK)-A book titled “Shaoor Kee Sargoshi’ on Jammu & Kashmir written by Qurbal Ali, the chief of Jammu & Kashmir Peoples National Party, will be launched on his 5th death anniversary to be observed tomorrow.

Eminent historians, authors, intellectuals, jurists from Pakistan and AJK including Dr Mubarak Ali, Dr Jaffer Ibql, Dr Riaz Ahmed Sheikh, Dr Syed Aseem, progressive leader Rasheed Misbah and Jammu & Kashmir Liberation League President Justice (R) Abdul Majeed Mallick will be amongst the key speakers to grace the ceremony. They will pay rich tributes to departed Kashmiri leader in acknowledgement of his life-time services to the Kashmir cause and to secure and safeguard the rights of the suppressed classes of the society including the people of Jammu & Kashmir, struggling for the achievement of their legitimate right of self determination since last seven decades.

Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed underlined that the 5th death anniversary of the great philosopher, author and the champion and the preacher of global peace will be observed with the renewal of pledge to continue fight for the emancipation of the people of the Jammu & Kashmir state.

“Late Barrister Qurban Ali had brought the issues of down-trodden and working classes in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on surface for the better living of people and socialistic pattern of society free from any kind of exploitation by the ruling classes. The departed Kashmiri leader also championed the cause of independence and unity of the state on perfect progressive principles,” a party leader said.