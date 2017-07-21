The military on Friday said it had killed three Indian soldiers in retaliation to an earlier attack that killed a civilian and injured four others in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

ISPR said Indian troops had targeted civilian population in villages of Lipa sector along the Line of Control. “A civilian was martyred while four others sustained injuries,” it added.

In retaliation, it said, Pakistani troops killed three Indian soldiers and destroyed multiple posts.

The military’s media wing said the Indian attack was unprovoked, and violated a 2003 cease-fire agreement in the Himalayan region, which is split between Indian and Pakistani zones.

The two sides frequently trade fire across the heavily militarised Line of Control.