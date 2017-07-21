FAISALABAD-A delegation of the Chinese Association of Higher Education (CAHE) visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and called on the varsity deans and directors here on Thursday.

The meeting discussed the area of mutual interest pertaining academia, research and agricultural collaboration. The delegation was led by Ms Xiaomei Wang, the deputy secretary of Chinese Association of Higher Education. It was comprised of Deputy Dean School of Education Renming University Prof Guangli Zhou, Director Editing Department, China Association of Higher Education Ms Xiaoxian Fan, President of Jiangsu Provincial Association of Higher Education Prof Xiaochang Ding, Graduate School of Education’s Dalilan University of Technology Ms Mengjie Han, Chinese Lecturer at National University of Modern Language Islamabad Mr Rashid Mehmood, and coordinator of the visit Mr Sajid Malik.

Giving briefing, Office of Research, Innovations and Commercialization Director Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir said that UAF was enjoying cordial ties with Chinese academia and research institutions. He said that UAF had inked 26 Memorandums of Understanding with Chinese imitations. He said that UAF’s 34 assistant professors had completed their PhDs and 8 lecturers are pursuing their degrees from China.

He said that strengthened relations between institutions will help learn from each other’s experience and to move their respective country towards development and prosperity.

He said that China always stood with Pakistan in the tough times. He said that UAF was the only institution in the country that is ranked among the top 100 universities of the globe. He said that Confucius Institute established at the UAF was offering Chinese language courses and produced hundreds of students equipped with Chinese language. It is a step towards bringing the people of both countries further closer, he said.

Ms Xiaomei Wang said both the countries were enjoying deep-rooted ties based on brotherhood. She said China and Pakistan were enjoying deepened and time-tested relations that are more strengthened with China Pakistan Economic Corridor. She lauded the steps being taken on the part of the UAF for ensuring quality education, research and community services.

ACE nabs dispenser red handed

An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team arrested a dispenser of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Chiniot red handed while receiving illegal gratification of Rs5,000 from a citizen for making medicolegal certificate (MLC).

ACE Director Irshad Ahmad received a complaint against Muhammad Afzal regarding demanding the illegal gratification for official work on the complaint.

Assistant Director Investigation Circle M Younis conducted the raid and caught the accused red handed. The tainted currency notes were also recovered from the accused. The Anti Corruption Establishment has registered a case against the accused and an FIR has been submitted with Anti Corruption Police Station.