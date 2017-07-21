SWABI:- Unidentified militants martyred a detective force constable and escaped from the scene Thursday, said police. When contacted, District Police Officer M Sohaib Ashraf said the constable was targeted near Jaganat Bridge. “It seems that it was an incident of terrorism and militants were involved in the targeting of the constable,” he said. Two motorcyclists chased the constable and when they got an opportunity, they opened fire over him, killing him on the spot. The deceased, Haq Nawaz, hailed from Adina village of the district, who had joined the police force in June 1996. Shah Nawaz Khan, brother of the deceased, is assistant sub-inspector.–Muqaddam Khan