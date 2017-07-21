MULTAN-To make Multan division green and clean, the divisional administration is going to launch a new drive under which fine arts students of colleges and universities will be engaged to beautify the city areas with their art.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, the Commissioner Multan division Bilal Ahmad Butt directed the Deputy Commissioners of Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal to develop a strategy for the beautification of their concerned districts and continuously monitor the progress. “Engage the students and get the walls painted by them with beautiful art,” he added. He asked them to get all important roads repaired and get trees planted along them. He issued order for launching of tree plantation drive and directed the DCs to get planted fruit trees preferably as they would offer financial gains besides adding beauty to the area. The Commissioner issued order for launching of crackdown against illegal billboards and asked the DCs to get installed signboards of all shops of equal size. He also took note of hanging electricity wires and issued order for their fixation to avert any untoward incident.

The Deputy Commissioner Multan told the Commissioner on this occasion that Bosan Road, LMQ Road and Vehari Road would be turned into model roads under the first phase of the beautification project. He added that trash bins would be installed after every 500 meter distance on these roads, floodlights would be installed and heavy plantation would be done.

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Muzaffar Siyal disclosed that two roads of Khanewal would be made model roads and the financial collaboration with multinational companies would be done for this purpose. Deputy Commissioner Lodhran Raja Khurram Shahzad said that work on beautification of road between Thadha Chowk and Bilal Chowk would begin soon. Deputy Commissioner Vehari Ali Akbar Bhatti told that Vehari-Multan and Vehari-Burewala roads would be made model roads while Shahbaz Sharif Ring Road and Quaid-e-Azam Model Park would also be beautified.