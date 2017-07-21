ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday disposed of the petition of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) filed against the victory of PPP candidate Senator Saeed Ghani in by-election on PS-114 Karachi.

The ECP issued the notification after disposing of a plea of Muttahida Qaumi Movement candidate Kamran Tessori and sent the matter to an Election Tribunal, while issuing the official notification for Ghani’s win.

Tessori had challenged Ghani’s win immediately after the unofficial results started pouring in; alleging that the polls were rigged and the Sindh government used its machinery and police to ensure the victory.

The by-election on PS-114 in Mehmoodabad area of Karachi was held on July 9th, wherein according to the unofficial result; PPP’s Ghani defeated his close rival Kamran Tessori of the MQM with a margin of over 5,000 votes.

The winning candidate, Ghani, bagged 23,840 votes, while the runner-up MQM-P’s Tessori got 18,106 votes in 92 polling stations across the constituency.

The MQM then approached the ECP alleging rigging and asked for a recount of the votes of the entire constituency.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had on ­June 13th issued a stay on the notification declaring the former Senator’s victory, while it heard the MQM’s plea.

