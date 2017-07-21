Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Zafar Hijazi has been arrested by Federal Investigation Agency from the Supreme Court.

Earlier, Zafar Hijazi maintained in his stance that SECP staffers did not tamper records of Chaudhry Sugar Mills under duress. He was presenting his point in Special Judge Central Tahir Mehmood's court.

FIA had found Hijazi guilty of tampering the records of companies owned by the Sharif family and recommended registering a First Information Report (FIR) against him.

Few days back Zafar Hijazi had presented a pre-arrest bail application. He was given five-day bail against with the surety of two bonds worth Rs 250,000 each.

IHC bench which was headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani gave a transit bail to Zafar Hijazi on July 13.

Hijazi had registered for a pre-arrest bail as per Section 498 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Pakistan. According to the medical grounds that were mentioned by SECP chief’s counsel, Sheikh Ansar. The jail environment was non-conductive to Hijazi’s health because of medication after a kidney transplant.