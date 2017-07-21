RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Government has rejected five development schemes for the Benazir Bhutto Hospital presented by the hospital’s administration for the fiscal year 2017-18.

The hospital administration forwarded five development schemes which included construction of separate diagnostic complexes for Radiology and Pathology department, Filter Clinic Nursing Hostel, new building for Staff Nursing, Doctors Hostel, a Parking Plaza and refurbishment of Private Wards.

The Punjab Government has vividly rejected all the relevant development schemes without giving any specific reason, despite of dire need of these projects.

Development schemes worth over Rs700 million have already been completed during the last two years. The development schemes completed during the last two years in Benazir Bhutto Hospital included construction of New Emergency Ward worth Rs90 million.