KARACHI - Four labourers died due to suffocation while cleaning a water tank in a factory while five others were electrocuted in different parts of the metropolis on Thursday.

Four labourers were busy cleaning a water tank in a chemical factory located in Bin Qasim. Police said that the factory’s administration had called five labourers for cleaning an underground water tank in an under-construction chemical factory. When the labourers went inside the water tank, they felt so much uncomfortable that they lost their consciousness, it added.

They were shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced four labourers dead and admitted the fifth for treatment. The deceased were identified as Zahoor Ahmed, Faizan, Faisal and Tanveer. Police said that their bodies were handed over to their families after the completion of legal formalities.

‘BB’s aide’ remanded in police custody

An aide of slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto (BB) was remanded in police custody here on Thursday by Karachi anti-terrorism court’s (ATC) administrative judge on charges of possessing illicit weapons and explosives.

Police presented Mushtaq Bhutto before the judge and sought his custody for interrogation.

According to the investigation officer (IO), Inspector Sarwar Ahmed Khan alias Commando, Mushtaq was found possessing an unlicenced pistol and a hand grenade when arrested within the limits of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.

He moved an application requesting custody of Mushtaq for interrogation which the judge approved and sent the suspect in police custody on physical remand till July 22.

The judge directed the IO to bring along a progress report in the next hearing. According to Mushtaq’s brother, Iqbal Bhutto, Mushtaq was taken into custody by Rangers.

He said Mushtaq was taken into custody when he had returned home from a wedding along with his family at 1:45pm. He further said that the family was informed on Thursday that Mushtaq was presented before the ATC’s administrative judge at the Sindh High Court and was subsequently remanded.

He criticised the authorities for making ‘fake’ cases against his brother.

This is the second time that he has been detained by the law enforcement agencies. Earlier, he had been picked up in November 2015.

Bandit killed in encounter

Pakistan Rangers, Sindh claimed to have killed a bandit and arrested his aide as injured during an encounter in outskirt of the city.

According to Rangers’ spokesperson, as being informed rangers troops rushed at Jumma Himaiti graveyard, Cattle Colony Landhi, where bandits resorted firing at Rangers personnel which resulting encounter took place. Following the encounter both bandits were sustained bullets wounds and rushed to the hospital where one succumbed to his injures while his comrade admitted with critical wounds. Spokesperson said that rangers acted upon the information provided by a resident namely Ishaq at ranger’s helpline.

The bandits were later identified as Imtiaz Ali while wounded was Razaq. Rangers claimed to have recovered a motorbike, pistols and looted money from the possession of bandits.