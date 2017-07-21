QUETTA - Armed assailants gunned down two people in Nawan Killi, a suberban area of Quetta on Thursday.

Unidentified motorcyclists sprayed bullets on two people in Zarghoonabad Teacher’s Colony Nawan Killi. Both the victims died shortly after the firing incident and the assailants escaped from the scene. The reason behind killing could not be ascertained. The police registered an FIR into the incident and started investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.

The dead bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for medico-legal formalities where both victims were identified as Khan Muhammad and Fazal Muhammad. The bodies were later handed over to the relatives.

The enraged relatives took the coffins to deputy commissioner’s office and staged a protest demonstration there along with bodies.

The protesters blocked Deputy Commissioner Chowk for every kind of traffic and chanted slogans against the administration and demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators. Police and Frontier Corps personnel reached the protest scene and restored the traffic.

The victim family members criticized the government and administration. They said government had bitterly failed to protect public lives and their properties in Quetta. They said happening of such deplorable target killing incidents spoke volume of the failure of security forces, government and administration.

The demonstration adversely affected commuters in Quetta as long traffic jams were witnessed due to closure of DC Chowk.

The demonstration ended after the assurance given by the administration that culprits behind the incident will be apprehended as early as possible. The ambulances were removed and traffic was restored.

25 SUSPECTS HELD OVER HAZARAS PEOPLE’S KILLING: District Police Officer Mastung Ghazanfar Ali said Thursday that 25 suspects had been taken into custody in a search operation conducted by police and Balochistan Frontier Corps teams in various parts of Mastung over killing of four Hazara community members.

The DPO said the police teams had started investigation of the incident and conducted raids to arrest culprits.

Ghazanfar Ali added that police were determined to arrest the perpetrators and would leave no stone unturned to send the culprits to gallows. He said security had been tightened to avoid any more incident.

The FIR against target killing of Hazara community members was filed with City Police Station Mastung.

According to police, the first information report of four Hazara Shia Muslims’ target killing case was registered in Mastung City Police Station under various sections including 324, 427, 304, 302 and 7-ATA.

The four Hazara community members including a woman were targeted on Wednesday at RCD Highway by unidentified assailants in sectarian-based target killing in Mastung.