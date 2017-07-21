GWADAR: Desalination water plant established at a cost of Rs 1 billion to supply drinking water has been shut down today.
Officials of the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) said on Wednesday that the water plant was close down due to non-availability of required quantity of total dissolved solids (TDS) used for converting seawater into drinking water
The plant started in 2008 in Karwat area with a capacity to supply two million gallon water daily in the Gwadar city.
Sources said that, “Many technical faults were discovered making the plant non-functional. Even the National Accountability Bureau carried out an inquiry into its closure”.