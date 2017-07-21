GWADAR: Desalination water plant established at a cost of Rs 1 billion to supply drinking water has been shut down today.

Officials of the Pu­­blic Health and Enginee­ring Department (PHED) said on Wednesday that the water plant was close down due to non-availability of required quantity of total dissolved solids (TDS) used for converting seawater into drinking water

The plant started in 2008 in Karwat area with a capacity to supply two million gallon water daily in the Gwadar city.

Sources said that, “Many technical faults were discovered making the plant non-functional. Even the National Accountability Bureau carried out an inquiry into its closure”.