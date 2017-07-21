VEHARI - The district and tehsil health councils are being provided requisite funds and modern equipments for the uplift of healthcare across Vehari district, Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti said. Addressing a meeting of District Health Council here the other day, the DC said that all the hospitals across the district are being equipped with modern equipment. He informed that purchase of new equipment for Eye and Pathology Wards has been sanctioned. He said that at least 41 new doctors have been appointed at DHQ, THQ hospitals and Basic Health Units (BHUs) so that patients could get be treated at their hometown.

He informed that a Medical Specialist Emergency Officer (MSEO) has also been appointed at DHQ Hospital and Mailsi and Burewala THQ Hospitals.

MPAs - Mian Saqib Khurshid, Mian Irfan Aqeel Doltana and Assistant Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah attended the meeting.