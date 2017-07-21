ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan today summoned a meeting of party leaders and his legal team to discuss the Supreme Court reserving its judgment in the Panama Papers case.

Earlier the Supreme Court reserving its judgment in the Panama Papers case observed that matters related to the Prime Minister’s disqualification would be evaluated. During the hearing, the bench also directed for the confidential Volume X of the JIT report to be made available to the premier’s counsel.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is also chairing a meeting which is being attended by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers, advisers and the legal team.